73º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man killed in mobile home fire in north Houston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Fire
Man killed in mobile home fire in north Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A man has been pronounced dead after a mobile home caught on fire in north Houston overnight.

According to fire officials, flames reportedly broke out in the 5700 block of Yale Street around 2:45 a.m.

Houston fire units responded and found the trailer on fire. Firefighters said that they were able to quickly get the flames under control.

Upon entering the unit, firefighters found the man inside. The man who was in his late 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Houston Fire Department’s Arson and Homicide Unit are investigating.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter