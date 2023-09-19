Man killed in mobile home fire in north Houston

HOUSTON – A man has been pronounced dead after a mobile home caught on fire in north Houston overnight.

According to fire officials, flames reportedly broke out in the 5700 block of Yale Street around 2:45 a.m.

Houston fire units responded and found the trailer on fire. Firefighters said that they were able to quickly get the flames under control.

Upon entering the unit, firefighters found the man inside. The man who was in his late 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Houston Fire Department’s Arson and Homicide Unit are investigating.