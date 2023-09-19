Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital to give away gun locks for firearm safety

Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital will give away 2,000 gun locks to patients, visitors and the public to encourage firearm safety.

HOSUTON – Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital will give away 2,000 gun locks to patients, visitors and the public Wednesday to encourage firearm safety, a news release said.

In observance of National Suicide Prevention Month in September and to encourage safe firearm storage, Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital staff and physician partners (including medical students) from Baylor College of Medicine will give away gun locks donated to the hospital by Project ChildSafe of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a news release said.

As a Level 1 trauma facility, Ben Taub said it typically treats nearly 6,200 trauma cases (severe motor vehicle crashes, victims of crime and industrial accidents) annually.

Trauma is categorized as blunt and penetrating injuries usually classified as serious or potentially life-threatening, health officials said.