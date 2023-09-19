Harris County convicted murderer accused in death of Texas serial killer

Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him during his murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Wednesday, November 17, 2021. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Tuesday that a Harris County convicted murderer is accused in the killing of a Texas serial killer.

TDCJ said it is not releasing his name, but did confirm that he was from Harris County.

Early Tuesday morning, TDCJ said it discovered inmate Billy Chemirmir, 50, dead in his cell at the Coffield unit in Tennessee Colony, Texas.

TDCJ received inmate Chemirmir on May 2, 2022, to serve a life sentence without parole for two counts of capital murder - terror threat out of Dallas County.

“The victim’s cellmate, who is serving a sentence for murder out of Harris County, was identified as the assailant,” TDCJ said via a statement. “The Office of Inspector General is investigating.”

Authorities have not said how Chemirmir was killed.

Authorities said Chemirmir preyed on older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span, killing them and stealing their valuables.

