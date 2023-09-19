Chick-fil-A announces it’s opening in UK in 2025: Inside beloved chain’s expansion plans

LONDON – Chick-fil-A said it will open in the UK in early 2025, planning to open five stores in the first two years.

The business plans to invest over $100 million in the next 10 years

Chick-fil-A said earlier this year that it also plans to open restaurants in Europe and Asia by 2026 and five international locations by 2030.

The company said in a news release on its website that its UK expansion marks the first permanent store outside of North America.

Chick-fil-A currently has more than 2,800 restaurants across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

“We are excited our restaurants will bring new jobs and opportunities throughout the UK. Serving communities is at the heart of everything we do at Chick-fil-A, and our unique local owner-operator model provides one of a kind access to entrepreneurial opportunities,” said Anita Costello chief international officer at Chick-fil-A Inc. “We look forward to sharing our authentic Chick-fil-A experience: providing fresh food prepared with high-quality ingredients, served with our signature hospitality.”

The company said all of the chicken will be sourced from the U.K. and Ireland, as well as 100% free range eggs and welfare certification.