VIDEO: Semi truck, cars damaged after falling into large pothole due to water leak in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A large water leak that created a pothole in northwest Houston had several drivers stuck Monday morning.

Residents told KPRC 2 the situation on Victory Drive and Leaning Oak Drive started small last month, but the problem is persisting, with several cars, a semi, and a truck ka-thunking into a huge hole in the roadway.

Drivers were getting an unwelcome surprise when they drive through what appears to be a regular puddle of water. There are traffic cones around the pit, but people continue to drive through, as you can see in the video above.

See more, in the surveillance video below:

Officers responded to the scene after reports of a car stuck and possibly submerged.

It’s unclear at this time how it will be addressed, though KPRC 2 did see crews working Monday morning on the roadway.