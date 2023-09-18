Submerged vehicle recovered from retention pond in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A submerged vehicle was recovered from a retention pond in Fort Bend County Sunday morning.

According to the Northeast Fort Bend County Fire Department, it happened at around 6:26 a.m. in the 13400 block of US 59.

The Northeast Dive & Rescue team was dispatched to Sugar Land to search and recover the vehicle which was submerged in a retention pond.

The driver of the vehicle was able to escape the vehicle and make it out of the pond.

After conducting a quick search of the vehicle, the team was able to hook it up and remove it from the water.

No injuries were reported.