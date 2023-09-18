Inmate dies in Harris County Jail custody after suffering medical emergency

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Jail inmate died on Saturday after suffering a medical emergency, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Alfred Rios, 66, had a medical emergency at a dayroom in a medical ward at the jail. CPR and live saving measures were taken, and EMS took him to a local hospital.

Rios was pronounced dead at about 1:35 p.m. Authorities said he did not appear to have physical injuries.

He was also initially taken into custody on March 7, 2021 and indicted for aggravated assault of an elderly or disabled person.

He was also facing a charge of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly/disabled person, but based on information in Harris County’s system, Rios was found incompetent to stand trial in 2021 for this charge. According to a family member, Rios was also not able to speak because he previously suffered a stroke.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the man’s death, and it was also reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

“The Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of a person in jail. The man’s cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Texas Jail Project, at least a dozen people have died in the Harris County Jail so far in 2023.

Related:

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo expresses concerns over in-custody deaths