HPD investigating 2 separate shootings in west Houston overnight

HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department said that they are trying to determine if two separate shooting scenes in west Houston are connected.

The shootings both took place overnight Sunday.

Police said that in the first shooting, one person had been shot in the leg at the Avenstar complex.

Afterward, officers said they responded to an apartment complex located on Wilcrest Drive and found a 20-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the man crashed into several vehicles after he was shot, and a gun was found in the passenger seat.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw several men wearing masks and dark clothing running around the apartment complex and heard several gunshots

“Initially, she saw three males in masks run towards her, so she was scared. And then, she heard a loud crash and three gunshots. To her discovery, she saw that the Camry behind me crashed and that’s when she found the victim, the gunshot victim, shot in the head,” HPD’s Lt. Lui stated.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-8800.