Employee stabbed in arm with needle by robbery suspect after confrontation over shoplifting at auto parts store

HOUSTON – A surveillance video has been released in hopes of identifying a man involved in a shoplifting turned aggravated robbery at an auto parts store near Memorial City on Sept. 5, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was reported at 10 a.m. at the store, located in the 10000 block of Long Point Road.

Police said the man walked throughout the store and put items in a bag that he was carrying. The store employee, who reportedly witnessed the shoplifting, confronted the suspect.

During the confrontation, police said the suspect pulled out a needle and stabbed the employee in the arm. A struggle between the two ensued until the employee was able to maintain control of the suspect’s bag, which contained the stolen merchandise. The suspect was then able to flee the location in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect involved. Anyone with information is being asked to call 713-222-8477, or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Watch the surveillance video below: