Black bear sighting in tree at Disney World triggers closures at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sightings of a black bear at Florida’s Disney World caused parts of the “Happiest Place on Earth” to close on Monday, the theme park announced.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it was aware of a black bear reported to be in a tree at the Orlando resort’s Magic Kingdom.

“In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given the situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear,” the agency said to NBC News.

