Texas murder suspect shot at Walmart after leading authorities on a chase across 2 counties

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Texas murder suspect was shot at a Walmart on Saturday after leading authorities on a chase across two counties.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in San Antonio in the 8300 block of Bandera Road, KSAT wrote. Bandera County officials were involved in a chase with the man, who was wanted for murder, and the chase later entered Bexar County.

Police said the suspect came to a stop at a Walmart and got into a shootout with a Bandera police officer. The man was shot in the left shoulder, and then he entered the store.

He allegedly shot his firearm several times, but no other people were injured. The suspect was later taken into custody in the parking lot and taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to KSAT.

Texas Rangers and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

