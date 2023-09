BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old man from Brownsville.

According to Texas DPS, Francisco Duran was last seen at 1985 N. Expressway 77 in Brownsville at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Duran is believed to be traveling in a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander with Texas License Plate SRD9344.

He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7014.