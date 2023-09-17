Woman escapes apartment fire in west Houston

HOUSTON – A woman got out in time before an apartment fire on Sunday in west Houston.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene around 5:53 a.m. in the 3300 block of Yorktown Street. The fire was later upgraded to a two-alarm fire, but no injuries were reported.

Terri Moran lives at the apartment complex.

She told KPRC 2 she woke up at 5 a.m. and noticed a strange smell. Moran then went into her kitchen, took a look at her range hood, and saw flames coming from a unit upstairs.

She grabbed her cats and as much of her things as she could and got out. Moran later called authorities.

See video of the fire below:

Firefighters also helped her get some of her cats out of the apartment.

Authorities are still looking into what caused the fire, and they asked people to avoid the area.