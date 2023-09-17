79º
Woman escapes apartment fire in west Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A woman got out in time before an apartment fire on Sunday in west Houston.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene around 5:53 a.m. in the 3300 block of Yorktown Street. The fire was later upgraded to a two-alarm fire, but no injuries were reported.

Terri Moran lives at the apartment complex.

She told KPRC 2 she woke up at 5 a.m. and noticed a strange smell. Moran then went into her kitchen, took a look at her range hood, and saw flames coming from a unit upstairs.

She grabbed her cats and as much of her things as she could and got out. Moran later called authorities.

Firefighters also helped her get some of her cats out of the apartment.

Authorities are still looking into what caused the fire, and they asked people to avoid the area.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

