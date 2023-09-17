Man accused of driving while intoxicated with 6-month-old in vehicle on Northwest Freeway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated with a 6-month-old infant in the vehicle.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, on Sept. 15, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 27000 block of the Northwest Freeway.

The driver was identified as Marco Perez. Authorities said he displayed multiple signs of intoxication. His 6-month-old infant was also inside the vehicle.

A series of standardized field sobriety tests were administered and it was determined that he was driving while intoxicated. It was also revealed he had three prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.

Child Protective Services was contacted and advised the facts of the case.

The child was released to a guardian at the scene.

Perez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with driving while intoxicated- 4th offense. His bond was set at $35,000.