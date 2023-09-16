Target announces partnership with lifestyle brand Kendra Scott; offers new collection

Target has announced a strategic, long-term partnership with the lifestyle brand Kendra Scott.

The partnership will offer jewelry and accessories on Target.com and in select Target stores beginning Oct. 22.

“Target is known for democratizing style and I’m so proud of how our strategic partnership with Kendra Scott builds on that legacy of making great design accessible to all,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “With over 200 items, most priced at under $40, this exclusive collection is fun, stylish, and exactly the kind of affordable joy our guests are looking for when they shop at Target.”

The Kendra Scott at Target collection will feature necklaces, rings and earrings to ring dishes and jewelry storage. The jewelry will also feature genuine stones, 14K gold over brass and other quality materials.

“Family, fashion, and philanthropy are the guiding principles of the Kendra Scott brand, and closely connect to Target’s purpose of bringing joy to all families,” said Kendra Scott, founder, executive chairwoman and chief creative officer of Kendra Scott, LLC. “We partnered with Target as they have a strong presence in our local communities, the place that matters the most to us. Together, we’re introducing a quality, style forward collection and celebrating both brands’ shared commitment to our communities.”

Target stores in Edina, MN, Katy, Texas and Austin Arboretum in Texas, will be flagship locations for the partnership. Each flagship store location will host in-store launch activations on Sunday, Oct. 22.