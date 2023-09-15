Teen shoots firearm in woman’s northwest Harris County home while children inside

HOUSTON – A teen was arrested Thursday for shooting a firearm inside a woman’s home in northwest Harris County and refusing to leave while children were inside, Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in the 10600 block of Creektree Drive.

According to investigators, the woman told deputies that a person she knew entered her home and refused to leave when asked. The suspect then pulled out a weapon and shot inside the residence, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was identified as Dominic Campos, 17.

According to Herman, further investigation revealed that multiple people were in the home when Campos discharged the weapon, including two children. The bullet traveled through a room, a stairway and into an occupied bedroom, deputies said.

Campos was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He was charged with deadly conduct and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Campos’ bond was set at $30,100.