Store clerk pepper-sprayed, tied up during robbery at 7-Eleven in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A store clerk was pepper-sprayed and tied up during a robbery at a 7-Eleven on Tuesday morning, according to the League City Police Department.

The robbery was reported at 1:48 a.m. at the convenience store, located in the 1410 block of W. Main Street.

When officers arrived, they rendered aid to the employee who was sprayed multiple times during the incident. A 21-year-old victim also had his hands and feet tied up.

Both were treated by the League City Fire Department EMS and released on scene.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect reportedly walked into the 7-Eleven at 1:16 a.m. and immediately pepper-sprayed the victim, who was standing at the counter. The suspect then took the victim to the office, tied up his hands and feet with phone cables and pepper sprayed the victim another time, police said.

After that, police said the suspect filled up two trash bags with cigarettes and other tobacco products. At 1:39 a.m., as a customer parked in the parking lot, the suspect ran out of the back of the store.

There is currently no vehicle description for the suspect. The suspect was described to be wearing a baseball cap, face mask, gray jumpsuit, black shoes, and a red backpack

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the LCPD non-emergency number at 281-332-2566.