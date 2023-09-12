North Harris County Regional Water Authority board votes to reduce water rates for second time in 2023

The board of the North Harris County Regional Water Authority (NHCRWA) voted to reduce water rates during Monday’s meeting.

HOUSTON – The board of the North Harris County Regional Water Authority (NHCRWA) voted Monday to reduce water rates for the second time this year.

Surface water rates were reduced from $4.55 to $4.05 per 1,000 gallons and groundwater pumpage fees from $4.10 to $3.60 per 1,000 gallons, according to a release.

The new rates will go into effect on Oct. 1.

In just eight months, the board has voted to approve rate reductions, making a total of $1 per thousand gallons of usage, or approximately 20% and 22% rate cuts, respectively.

“When our board addressed rates at the beginning of the year, we acted cautiously but with the stated intent to re-examine NHCRWA finances later in the year. This recent review revealed more revenue thus far in 2023 than had been anticipated earlier in the year, clearly enabling these additional rate cuts. The combined cuts will save NHCRWA ratepayers approximately $60,000,000 per year. Board Members and NHCRWA staff continue to search for additional ways to save ratepayers money while preserving quantity and quality of water supplies for North Harris County residents,” Board President and Director Mark Ramsey said.

NHCRWA's interactive map shows coverage areas.