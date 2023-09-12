Houston Police Department helicopter damaged after making hard landing

A Houston Police Department helicopter made a hard landing on Sept. 7 at the Houston Southwest Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident happened around 12 p.m.

Two people were on the plane. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the incident.

Officials did not mention the condition of those aboard.

The initial report states there was substantial damage to the helicopter including the tail boom that happened during autorotation training. The pilots were practicing taking off and landing the helicopter, according to a source.