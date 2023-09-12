Galveston County man dies after eating raw oysters

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston County Health District said a Galveston County man has died after eating raw oysters recently.

What happened?

Health officials said he was infected with vibrio vulnificus, a bacterium that naturally lives in coastal waters, including warm, salt water and brackish water, which is a mixture of salt water and fresh water.

How people get infected

Individuals get infected with vibrio by consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.

The man was in his 30s or early 40s and had underlying health conditions that predisposed him to vibrio infection, the health department said.

Some people get infected through exposure to salt water or brackish water through an open wound. Vibrio infections are rare and usually occur in people who have underlying health conditions including such as liver disease, immunosuppression, or diabetes.

This year’s conditions

Because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year, the number of vibrio infections in the United States is increasing. On Friday, Sept. 1, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Public Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory to notify the public, laboratories, and public health departments about the recent reports of fatal infections, including wound and foodborne infections.

What it looks like, feels like

Signs and symptoms of vibrio vulnificus include, but are not limited to diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, cellulitis (a red, painful rash on the skin), and blistering lesions.

Individuals who are immune suppressed, have liver disease, and or diabetes should refrain from consuming raw shellfish and recreating in coastal waters.

What to do if you think you may have it

If you experience any of the previously mentioned symptoms after consuming undercooked shellfish such as oysters and clams, or after recreating in coastal areas, health department officials said to consult with your doctor, according to a news release on Tuesday.