Fire causes smoke damage at Goode Company restaurant in Hedwig Village

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas – A fire caused major damage to a popular Houston area restaurant overnight.

According to officials, crews were working to fight the flames at the Goode Company restaurant off the Katy Freeway in Hedwig Village.

Firefighters said they responded to the call just before midnight on Monday.

Investigators said the heat from the cookers responsible for making the brisket likely caused the fire.

The restaurant suffered smoke damage on the inside from the flames.

No employees or customers were there at the time of the blaze.

No other injuries were reported from the fire.