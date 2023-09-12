80º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Fire causes smoke damage at Goode Company restaurant in Hedwig Village

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Goode Company, Fire
No injuries have been reported

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas – A fire caused major damage to a popular Houston area restaurant overnight.

According to officials, crews were working to fight the flames at the Goode Company restaurant off the Katy Freeway in Hedwig Village.

Firefighters said they responded to the call just before midnight on Monday.

Investigators said the heat from the cookers responsible for making the brisket likely caused the fire.

The restaurant suffered smoke damage on the inside from the flames.

No employees or customers were there at the time of the blaze.

No other injuries were reported from the fire.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter