Camp for All celebrating 30th Anniversary

Camp For All is a barrier-free camp where campers of all abilities are invited to discover life.

President and CEO, Pat Prior Sorrells, joined KPRC 2 News Today at 10 to talk about the camp, and the 30th birthday bash. You can watch the full interview above.

According to their website, “Camp For All transforms the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs. Intentionally delivering unique, truly barrier-free experiences throughout the year, Camp For All collaborates with multiple non-profit organizations to enable thousands of campers and their families to discover life.”

The 30th birthday celebration is Thursday, October 12 at 6 p.m. You can click here to purchase tickets or donate to the celebration.

Click here to visit Camp For All’s website.