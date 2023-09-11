Wanted suspect, teenage boy arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle ends in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – A police chase ended in the arrest of a wanted suspect and a teenage boy in Harris County, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop on Thursday in the 4000 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway, in northeast Harris County.

Constable deputies said the driver of the vehicle refused to stop, leading them on a short chase. The chase ended in the 300 block of Fallbrook Drive in northwest Harris County where the driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Police set up a perimeter and both suspects were captured. The suspects were identified as Joshua Campos, and a 15-year-old boy.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was recently stolen and that Campos had two open warrants for robbery-bodily injury and organized criminal activity.

Campos was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrants and charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $40,000.

The teen suspect was also arrested and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center where he was charged with evading arrest.