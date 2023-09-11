Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. allegedly attacked girlfriend at NYC hotel, reports say

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. takes the ball downcourt during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NEW YORK – Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested after attacking his girlfriend inside a midtown Manhattan hotel room, according to senior law enforcement officials cited by NBC New York.

WNBC reported Porter allegedly attacked the victim overnight Monday at the Millennium Hotel near Times Square. His girlfriend was taken to the hospital with at least one broken bone and bruising, the outlet reported.

The alleged incident began after the pair had been out. She returned to the room, but Porter got locked out, sources said, and the altercation escalated from there. After the incident, hotel security was called and they alerted police.

WNBC reported Porter was charged with second-degree assault and strangulation.

Sports Illustrated reported that he remains in custody as of Monday morning.

The Houston Rockets told our sports director Randy McIlvoy: “We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr. We have no further comment at this time.”