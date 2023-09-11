73º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Residents safe after multiple houses catch fire in NW Harris Co.

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: House fire
Officials said residents inside multiple homes that caught on fire in northwest Harris County were all able to evacuate safely Sunday night.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials said residents inside multiple homes that caught on fire in northwest Harris County were all able to evacuate safely Sunday night.

According to officials, two homes were said to have been on fire in the 11510 block of Early Mist Court around 10:45 a.m.

One person was reportedly able to escape the flames and when fire crews arrived at the scene, they were able to rescue five dogs.

Fire crews said an adjacent residence also caught on fire but everyone exited safely.

While working on the two other homes, they said they noticed a third house that had smoke coming from the attic.

They were also able to extinguish that third fire and reported everyone safe.

Additionally, roughly 1.5 acres of a grassy field also caught fire.

At this time, investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter