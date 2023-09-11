89º
Officials investigating fatal shooting of person believed to be teenager in wooded area in NE Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting of a person, believed to be a teenager in northeast Harris County.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting scene is in the 5300 block of Deer Timbers Trail.

Precinct 4 deputies were the first to respond and learned that the male, who is believed to be a teenager, had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting appears to have happened in a wooded area.

