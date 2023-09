A man is barricaded inside of an office building in north Houston, the Houston Police Department said on Monday.

HOUSTON – A man is barricaded inside of an office building in north Houston, the Houston Police Department said on Monday.

The building is in the 600 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East. A SWAT team, commanders and other officials are headed to the scene.

Investigators have not said why the man barricaded himself inside the building or what he was running from.

No other details have been provided at this time.

KPRC 2 is working to get additional information.