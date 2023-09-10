Police investigating after man’s body found in burning yard in west Houston

Houston police are investigating a death which they are calling suspicious.

The incident happened in the 10800 block of St. Mary’s Lane in west Houston.

Westside officers are at 10800 St Mary’s at a suspicious death. Homicide Detectives are headed to the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/vWoV7YY6a1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 10, 2023

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, a person was driving their vehicle down the street when they noticed a yard of a house on fire.

When first responders and officers arrived, they found the body of a man in the yard in the fire.

Homicide investigators are responding to the scene.