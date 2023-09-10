92º
Police investigating after man’s body found in burning yard in west Houston

Police investigate suspicious death (Houston Police Department)

Houston police are investigating a death which they are calling suspicious.

The incident happened in the 10800 block of St. Mary’s Lane in west Houston.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, a person was driving their vehicle down the street when they noticed a yard of a house on fire.

When first responders and officers arrived, they found the body of a man in the yard in the fire.

Homicide investigators are responding to the scene.

