1 killed, 1 injured after argument in parking lot of Midtown nightclub overnight

HOUSTON – A shooting reportedly left one man dead and injured another at a club in midtown in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting took place on San Jacinto Drive near Guadalupe in a parking lot around 2 a.m.

A group of people were said to have been leaving a club when a fight broke out, investigators said. Moments later, a car drove by and someone inside was said to have opened fire.

The victim was hit by a bullet and died on the scene.

Police said at this time, it is unknown if the victim was part of the original argument or just a bystander.