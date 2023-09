(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said a small child has died after a drowning in northwest Harris County.

The constable’s office said it happened in the 16000 block of Courtland Circle.

A caller told them a small child had drowned at the address and was unresponsive.

CPR was administered and EMS responded to the scene.

The constable’s office said the child was pronounced dead.

It is not known at this time exactly how the child drowned.