Man dead, another injured in northeast Houston shooting

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Hirsch Road shooting (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said a man is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a shooting in northeast Houston Saturday.

Police said it happened in the 7900 block of Hirsch Road.

They said one man was dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a truck.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

