Man dead, another injured in northeast Houston shooting

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said a man is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a shooting in northeast Houston Saturday.

Police said it happened in the 7900 block of Hirsch Road.

Northeast officers are at a shooting scene 7900 Hirsch. One adult male deceased at the scene, second male transported by HFD. Suspect fled in a truck. 202 pic.twitter.com/0iSvXqU5Xz — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 9, 2023

They said one man was dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a truck.