Emergency crews respond to grass fire at NE Harris County’s Eisenhower Park

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Grass fire at Eisenhower Park (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – At least two fire departments responded to a grass fire at Dwight D. Eisenhower Park in northeast Harris County Friday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies with the sheriff’s office were out at the park located at 13400 Aqueduct Road in a support capacity.

Gonzalez said the fire had spread to seven acres.

There are no reported injuries or structures in danger.

