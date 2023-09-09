Emergency crews respond to grass fire at NE Harris County’s Eisenhower Park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – At least two fire departments responded to a grass fire at Dwight D. Eisenhower Park in northeast Harris County Friday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies with the sheriff’s office were out at the park located at 13400 Aqueduct Road in a support capacity.

@HCSOTexas deputies are out in a support capacity at Eisenhower Park located at 13400 Aqueduct Rd. There is a wild fire that has spread out to about 7 acres. Two fire departments are on-scene. No reported injuries and no structures in danger at this time. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 9, 2023

Gonzalez said the fire had spread to seven acres.

There are no reported injuries or structures in danger.