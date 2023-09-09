92º
2-year-old boy in critical condition after going underwater at private park in NE Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after going underwater at a private park in northeast Harris County Saturday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at a park at 2026 Connorvale Road. Deputies responded to the possible drowning.

The sheriff’s office said the 2-year-old was underwater for an unknown amount of time.

The boy was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

