2-year-old boy in critical condition after going underwater at private park in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after going underwater at a private park in northeast Harris County Saturday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at a park at 2026 Connorvale Road. Deputies responded to the possible drowning.

@HCSOTexas deputies have responded to a possible drowning at a private park located at 2026 Connorvale. A 2-yr-old was under water for unknown amount of time. The male toddler was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/PQMMl5s5OP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 9, 2023

The sheriff’s office said the 2-year-old was underwater for an unknown amount of time.

The boy was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.