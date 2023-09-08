‘The girlfriend’s therapist’: Houston woman releases exciting new book

HOUSTON – Fall in love with the most important person in your life, YOU! Nettie Jones, is encouraging women to get to know themselves and own their truth in the new book, “The Girlfriend’s Therapist Handbook, Owning Your Truth & Transforming Your Life.”

After 25 years as a licensed psychotherapist, Jones decided to write an ultimate guide for helping women reach their full potential and rediscover themselves.

“Through self-awareness, self-examination, self-exploration, passion, love, and truth you’ll learn to embody and embrace your true authentic self,” Jones said.

Jones shares that many women continue to look for love in all the wrong places, unable to find joy, peace, or happiness and experience failed relationships one after the other. They seek affirmation, love, and connection with everyone but the woman in the mirror.

The Girlfriend’s Therapist Handbook Owning, Your Truth & Transforming Your Life is a no-nonsense, unapologetic girlfriend-ism approach to turning the focus off others and pulling back the layers, getting vulnerable and loving the woman who has gone unnoticed and unloved HERSELF. This book will help her find the love of her life, HER.

Inside The Girlfriend’s Therapist Handbook, you’ll find:

• Support for navigating today’s world and embracing one’s truth

• Nettie’s personal stories and experiences with difficult situations, and how the approach you take to those situations matter

• How to embrace one’s magical self through self-love, self-examination, self-exploration, and self-acceptance

• Biblical truths and scriptural promises that arm her for the tough decisions and battles in her life

• Advice and guidance with actionable steps and perspective chapters so she can do the self-work

For more information, click here.

Follow Nettie Jones on social media:

Facebook: @ NettieJones

Instagram: @NettieJonestgt

LinkedIn: @NettieJones