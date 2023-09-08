‘Tee off’ in honor of Black media pioneers: Houston Informer Foundation Inc. holds charity golf classic

HOUSTON – It’s time to tee off for a great cause! Houston Informer Foundation Inc.’s “September-2-Remember Charity Golf Classic,” sponsored by H-E-B, is a poignant tribute to the pioneering Black newspaper publishers and history-makers who have left an indelible mark on society.

The charity event will create an inspiring space for commemoration and reflection.

Participants will proudly don purple ribbons symbolizing respect and admiration for historical Black publishers such as Charles Norton Love, Clifton Fredrick Richardson, Wesley Walker Carter, George ‘Mr. Mac’ McElroy, Julius and Lenora ‘Doll’ Carter, and Francis Page, Sr.

HIFI is honored to welcome an esteemed group of hosts for the event, including James Harris, H-E-B director of diversity & supplier diversity; Judson Robinson III, president and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League; and Bishop James Dixon II, pastor of Community of Faith Church, chairman of the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, and President of the Houston NAACP.

Join in the fun of networking and celebration. Click here for more information.