League City man charged after child porn recovered from his bedroom during search, deputies say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A search warrant leads to the arrest of a man after child pornography was seized from his League City home on Wednesday, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Hammond, 38, was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Deputies and members of the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant in the 2800 block of Knoxville Drive.

Detectives said they recovered evidence of child pornography in Hammond’s bedroom.

Hammond was taken to the county jail where his bond was set at a total of $120,000.