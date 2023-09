CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 13: Zach Bryan performs during the Windy City Smokeout at the United Center on July 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Country singer Zach Bryan said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested him Thursday after an incident in which he said he “was out of line in the things I said.”

Bryan was arrested in Vinita, northeast of Tulsa, on a charge of obstruction of an investigation, NBC affiliate KJRH of Tulsa reported.

Bryan, whose major label debut album, “American Heartbreak,” came out last year, acknowledged the arrest on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

