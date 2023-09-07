Woman says man kidnapped, drugged, raped her over several days at SE Houston apartments

The allegations against Donovan Eugene Belton listed in the charging document, were highlighted in court Sunday with even more details being revealed. They were enough to make the charges against him stick.

HOUSTON – Kidnapped, drugged, and raped. That is what one woman says a local man did to her for days, and even let his friends in on the action.

The allegations against Donovan Eugene Belton listed in the charging document, were highlighted in court Sunday with even more details being revealed. They were enough to make the charges against him stick.

“You have two felony cases pending before the court, aggravated kidnapping which is a first-degree felony, and sexual assault which is a second-degree felony,” said Lori Botello, Criminal Law Hearing Officer.

The allegations stem from August 27 when officials said a woman told them Belton began abusing her at the Avalon at Gulfgate apartment complex on South Loop East.

“Every day she alleges she was sexually assaulted after you gave her pills that made her fall asleep,” Botello stated during the hearing.

Belton is also accused of pimping the woman out during that time.

“It’s also alleged you had two friends come to the house who she saw paid you money to sexually assault her,” Botello said.

During his appearance, Belton’s court appointed attorney spoke on his behalf.

“My understanding is that she was here visiting from someplace else and was staying temporarily with Mr. Belton,” his attorney said.

People who live in the Avalon at Gulfgate complex find the news shocking and disturbing.

“It’s messed up because I got nieces, young and up in age, but no I didn’t hear anything about that,” said resident, Darryl Jackson.

Belton has bonds for both the kidnapping and the assault charges set at $50,000 each, at last check he was still in jail.

If posted, he must stay away from the alleged victim and her family.

Victim advocates recommend always sharing your location when visiting someone and even scheduling check-ins.