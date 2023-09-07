We’re helping you get emergency prepared before disaster strikes

Being prepared for an emergency means having the proper supplies you may need in the event of an emergency or disaster.

Charles Blake Jr., CEO of American Red Cross-Texas Gulf Coast Region, joined Sofia Ojeda on KPRC 2 News Today at 10 to help us get prepared. You can watch the full interview above.

Here are some supplies to put in your emergency kit:

Bottled water

Non-perishable food

A flashlight and battery-powered radio

Medications

Copies of important papers

Cell phone chargers

Emergency contact information

Click here to read how the American Red Cross suggests preparing for emergencies.

Keep your supplies in an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you in case you must evacuate.

It’s also important to make an evacuation plan with what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and if you have to evacuate. Make sure to coordinate with your child’s school, your work and your community’s emergency plans — and don’t forget your pets.

Another helpful tip is to know how to stay informed by finding out how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders.

Click here to visit The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region’s website.