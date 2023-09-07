93º
Wendy’s debuts Frosty flavor for fall: Will you eat this, Houston?

Alex Portée, TODAY.com/NBC News

Tags: fall, pumpkin spice
Wendy’s new Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew (Hand-out, Courtesy: Wendy's)

Wendy’s latest menu items will hardly receive a frosty reception.

With fall’s siren song already beckoning pumpkin spice lovers far and wide, the fast-food chain is leaning into all the cravings the season inspires. On Sept. 2, Wendy’s announced the introduction of two new items to its menu: the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.

The chain’s new pumpkin-spiced items will appear on menus at participating restaurants nationwide starting Sept. 12.

Would you eat this, Houston? Let us know in the poll below.

