Video: Man pulls gun from pants middle of pants during robbery at convenience store in Montrose area

A surveillance video of an aggravated robbery in Montrose was released to the public in hopes someone will recognize the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department.

The robbery was reported on July 21 at 4:45 p.m. at a convenience store located in the 11300 block of Westheimer Road.

Police said the man walked into the store and, at first, acted like a customer while holding a gun in his right hand. As he stood in line and approached the counter, he pulled out the handgun from the middle of his pants and demanded money from the register. The video also shows him attempting to use his shirt as a mask.

The employee reportedly handed over the money from the drawer and the suspect fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Watch the aggravated robbery below: