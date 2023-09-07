Former east Texas mayor gets 5 years in prison for sending explicit messages to investigators posing as teen girl

ATHENS, Texas – The former mayor of an east Texas city has been sentenced for sending sexually explicit messages to investigators who were posing as a 15-year-old girl.

James Monte Montgomery, 65, pleaded guilty to sending obscene materials to a minor on August 25, 2022. He was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas said.

According to public information, on June 3, 2021, Montgomery was arrested after arriving at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors. In June of 2020, Montgomery, then the mayor of Athens, Texas, began communicating by text messaging with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. Montgomery sent messages to the child describing sexually explicit acts that he wanted to perform on the child and offering to pay the child if she would meet him and have sex with him.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Tyler Field Office, with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Austin Wells.