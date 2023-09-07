100º
82-year-old man reported missing last seen Wednesday in Third Ward

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Harold Toney Gray (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man.

Harold Toney Gray was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday on foot in the 3400 block of Drew Street in the Greater Third Ward.

He is six feet, four inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Texas Center for the Missing said Gray has been diagnosed with dementia and is in need of his medication.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

