22-year-old woman reported missing from SW Houston last seen August 26

HOUSTON – A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing from southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, Monica Nicole Alcantar was last seen on August 26 near the 9700 block of Leawood Blvd.

She is five foot three inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Police said they do not have a description of the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

She was last seen in a Kia Rio with tag SSC8357.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 and refer to case number 1242011-23.