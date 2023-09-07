2 Fort Bend ISD students arrested after bringing firearm to campus

RICHMOND, Texas – Officials from a Fort Bend Independent School District campus said two students were arrested after being found in possession of a firearm on Wednesday.

According to district leaders, the incident was reported at the George Bush High School in Richmond on Sept. 6.

When those on campus were made aware of the situation, the school administration and campus officers said that both students were identified and staffers conducted an additional search.

The handguns were then confiscated from both students.

The district said criminal charges are being pursued and the students are no longer on campus.

A statement from the district read in part:

“FBISD would like to commend school administration and the campus officers for taking swift and appropriate action to ensure the safety of our students and staff. The district also thanks the community member who reported this information quickly to school administration. We encourage students, staff and families to “see something, share something” when it is a matter of school safety.

As a district, we ask all parents, guardians and community members to partner with us in our efforts to keep students safe by knowing what your child is bringing to and from school. For those parents who are gun owners, we ask that you exercise responsible gun ownership, which includes knowing where your firearm is at all times and making sure that it is locked and away from any child’s hands.”