82º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman shot in the back after driver opens fire toward her car in east Houston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting, Gun violence, Woman shot, Shot while driving
NEW THIS MORNING

HOUSTON – A woman is in the hospital after a driver allegedly shot her in the back while they were traveling in east Houston Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting took place near Tidwell Road at Mesa.

The woman said she and her boyfriend were traveling down East Tidwell when a car drove behind them and began shooting.

Officers said they found several bullet holes in the woman’s vehicle.

She reportedly told investigators that she had no idea why anyone would want to shoot her, as it appeared to be a random act of violence.

Officers are searching for the gunman in this case.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter