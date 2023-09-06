Woman shot in the back after driver opens fire toward her car in east Houston

HOUSTON – A woman is in the hospital after a driver allegedly shot her in the back while they were traveling in east Houston Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting took place near Tidwell Road at Mesa.

The woman said she and her boyfriend were traveling down East Tidwell when a car drove behind them and began shooting.

Officers said they found several bullet holes in the woman’s vehicle.

She reportedly told investigators that she had no idea why anyone would want to shoot her, as it appeared to be a random act of violence.

Officers are searching for the gunman in this case.