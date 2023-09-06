TDCJ announces new lockdown measures due to rise in drug-related homicides, illegal narcotics

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Wednesday that it will be taking immediate action to address the rise in violence, contraband, and drug-related inmate homicides.

Over the last five years, officials said they have seen an increase in illegal narcotics entering the system, which impacts the safety of staff and inmates.

According to the report, TDCJ has had 16 inmate-on-inmate homicides in 2023. It is believed that the majority of the incidents are tied back to illegal drugs.

As a result, the agency said it is implementing an immediate lockdown and comprehensive search of all correctional facilities within TDCJ.

“These incidents have heightened concerns regarding the safety and security of inmates, staff, and the public,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said. “A lockdown is a necessary response to confront the root causes of this crisis, enhance security measures, and ensure the well-being of all individuals within our agency. We are committed to finding the narcotics, but also working with the Office of Inspector General and outside law enforcements to dismantle the networks that are trafficking drugs into our systems.”

Here are the following measures TDCJ is taking to detect and prevent the entry of dangerous contraband into its facilities:

Systemwide lockdown : Each facility will limit the movement of inmates and their contact with those outside the prison. Inmates and staff will undergo intensified searches to intercept and confiscate contraband.

Digital mail : TDCJ is completing the rollout of the digital mail program. Effective Sept. 6, 2023, inmate mail will be sent to the digital mail center, scanned, and uploaded to the tablets. Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in paper soaked in K2 or methamphetamines coming into facilities. The digital mail program will halt this contraband being sent through traditional mail. More information about this program can be found : TDCJ is completing the rollout of the digital mail program. Effective Sept. 6, 2023, inmate mail will be sent to the digital mail center, scanned, and uploaded to the tablets. Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in paper soaked in K2 or methamphetamines coming into facilities. The digital mail program will halt this contraband being sent through traditional mail. More information about this program can be found TDCJ News - TDCJ Digital Mail Rollout (texas.gov)

Tiplines : TDCJ is establishing dedicated tiplines for inmates, staff, and families to report any suspicious activities or information related to contraband.

Increased K9 searches and other technology : To assist in contraband detection and outside funding related to contraband, TDCJ will be deploying additional resources. Specialized search teams and narcotic dogs will be deployed to units and staff will be subject to enhanced search procedures.

Comprehensive searches : All persons entering facilities at all locations will undergo comprehensive searches.

Increased drug testing: A heightened drug testing protocol will be implemented to identify individuals involved in drug-related activities.

Additional measures may be implemented as necessary to safeguard the lives and well-being of all those within its care, according to the release.

Visitations canceled until further notice

Due to the fact staff will be concentrating on these search efforts, visitation will be canceled until further notice. Inmates will still have access to the phone system and tablets.

“The safety of inmates, staff, and the public is our highest priority,” TDCJ Inspector General Cris Love said. “Illegal drugs within our facilities will not be tolerated. Individuals found smuggling contraband will be arrested and subject to prosecution.”

Once these comprehensive searches are complete, normal operations will resume.