‘Sideline Confidential’: The story behind a young sports journalist learning tough hits on and off the field

Brooke Bentley, author of Sideline Confidential, talks all things related to her new book, her life in Houston, and more with Sofia Ojeda on KPRC 2 News Today at 10.

Brooke Bentley is a former television anchor and award-winning sports journalist who now devotes her time to writing, working with a grassroots nonprofit, and raising two young boys in her hometown of Houston.

She joined KPRC 2 News Today at 10 to chat with Sofia Ojeda about her new book. You can watch their full interview above.

“Sideline Confidential” was released in August 2023. In her book, Brooke gives us a glimpse into the challenges women professionals face in the male dominated world of professional sports.

Here’s what Brooke’s uncle, Grammy-nominated country music artist Dierks Bentley, has shared on the new book..

Here’s the book description:

Fresh out of journalism school, Blake Kirk lands her dream job as a reporter for her hometown pro football team―the job sure to propel her to the sidelines on network television. But from the first day, double standards and old-school entitlement smack her with the intensity of a defensive line.

Blake’s boss, Johnny, keeps her sidelined with rules that make it hard for her to do her job. He blocks her from interviewing players in the locker room even though other journalists have access. He encourages her to go with coworkers to “bond,” knowing full well they’re taking her to a strip club. Worse still, Johnny may be the one leaving notes on her desk about how great she looks in pants.

Hit after hit, Blake forges on, determined to prove her worth to the team and her journalism peers. But in a world filled with boozy exploits and overblown egos, Blake finds her moral compass wavering after a celebrity tryst. Can Blake realign her professional priorities and expose Johnny’s bullying before her dream job does her in?

You can buy “Sideline Confidential” anywhere books are sold, including Amazon.

You can learn more about Brooke Bentley by visiting her website, or following her on Instagram.