Rainforest Café in Katy Mills Mall will undergo $2.5M transformation, stay open during it

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

KATY, Texas – A representative for Landry’s -- the owner corporation of Rainforest Cafes -- confirmed Tuesday that Rainforest Café in Katy Mills Mall will indeed undergo a major renovation this year -- and, what’s more: it will stay open during it.

If you’re wondering what that will look like, we are too. “Don’t mind the construction dust with your burger and animatronic butterflies?” Maybe, but we don’t know right now, as Landry’s was mum on how exactly it will all work. However, the chain helmed by CEO Tilman Fertitta confirmed the report this week that the renovation would be $2.5 million to complete.

Landry’s confirmed information first published in the Houston Chronicle that the restaurant filed a permit with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a renovation and alteration of the 11,252-square-foot facility.

Construction is slated to begin on Oct. 15 and be finished by March 2024.

Some chains such as Chuck E. Cheese have phased out its animatronic characters. What do you think the new Rainforest Café should look like? Let us know in the comments.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

