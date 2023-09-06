‘Happening for three weeks’: Residents say southwest Houston water main break is impacting daily activities

HOUSTON – The water filling the street on South Braeswood near Chimney Rock is not from rain, it is from a water main break.

“It’s been happening for three weeks,” a neighbor said.

Frank Placencia lives on the street. He said the dirty water filling the road has led to car accidents. HPD told KPRC 2 that officers responded to one wreck on August 14.

“Every morning, there is a tow truck parked out here because I guess they’re just waiting for an accident to happen and take the cars out,” said Placencia.

Neighbors have also experienced lower water pressure because of the leak. A neighbor, who wants to remain anonymous, said it is impacting daily activities.

“Just the kitchen sink is where we noticed it a lot when we’re trying to scrub the dishes and a little bit in the shower,” the neighbor said.

According to the city’s 311 data, since August 31, there have been more than 1,000 water-related complaints. Those include water main valves, water quality and water leaks. Data shows there are currently more than 700 active cases. Mayor Sylvester Turner previously blamed water leaks, increased water usage and global warming for the low water pressure across the city. He said the city hired outside contractors to help public works crews make repairs.

“If the water pressure drops too low, I’m afraid it will become a health hazard for this street,” a neighbor said.

Battling the low water pressure has been an issue for some neighbors while the city asks customers to conserve water during the drought.

“That’s a challenge. Some of my neighbors have been resourceful. They’ve got water pumps going out into the puddles that are forming and pumping the water into their yards, water their lawn,” said Placencia.

Neighbors are dealing with the mess in their driveways until the pipe gets fixed.

Crews from Public Works showed up to fix the main break Wednesday afternoon. A worker told KPRC 2 that the heat has been the main factor for the broken pipes this summer.